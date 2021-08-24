This stunning sunrise was among the many fantastic photos shared on our Facebook pages

Gallery: 17 of your favourite photos to celebrate World Photography Day in West Sussex

We asked on our Facebook pages for you to post your best photograph to celebrate World Photography Day 2021

By Sol Buckner
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:34 am

And it's great to see the wide variety of fabulous photographs you posted to celebrate #WorldPhotographyDay (Aug 19) in West Sussex including beautiful landscapes, sun and nature scenes.

Here is a selection of the many images you shared with us. Enjoy the pictures, we did.

Andrea Linkson posted this image to our Worthing Herald Facebook page with the message: 'Not the best but probably the cutest'

Diane Gollowitzer posted this image to our Chichester Observer Facebook page

Mark Saunders posted this image to our Chichester Observer Facebook page with the message: 'Not sure its my best but very happy with this one taken at Goodwood on an Alfa Romeo track day this year'

Ben Green posted this image to our Chichester Observer FB page.

