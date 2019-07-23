Fundraiser launched in battle against plans for controversial incinerator near Horsham

A special event is to be held in Horsham next week to raise funds to help fight plans for a controversial incinerator on the edge of the town.

The event - Rock Off - aims to raise cash to cover legal fees involved in fighting an appeal by waste firm Britaniacrest Recycling to build a recycling, recovery and renewableenergy facility in Warnham.

The fundraiser is being organised by the campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham and is to be held at Horsham’s Rec Rooms on August 2.

Peter Catchpole, Ni4H chairman said: “Our group, our barrister and specialist experts have been able to pull together all the strands of evidence into a substantive and compelling case, on behalf of all our residents to put forward to the Planning Inspector in October. We still need to continue to raise more money, to ensure we can afford to have full representation at the Public Inquiry, so that our powerful reasons for rejection can be given full force.”

Donations can be made by Debit/credit card, PayPal or Go Fund Me: via website www.ni4h.org Bank transfer to NatWest: Sort Code: 53-50-39 Account Number: 55388027 or Cheque payable to: ‘No Incinerator 4 Horsham’ send to Ni4H Chairman, Peter Catchpole, Northlands House, Northlands Road. Horsham RH12 5PW.

Among those taking part in the fundraising event at the Rec Rooms are The Licks featuring Phil Barton of ‘The South’, Professional Rock Funky Feel Good Party Band, with support from AC/DC tribute band Bad Boy Boogie, and classic rock cover band Flesh Tuxedo.

Tickets are £10 in advance, £15 on the door are available from www.therecrooms.com