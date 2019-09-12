Fundraiser launched for £500,000 to expand Chichester church facilities

A major fundraising project is being launched to help fund £1million worth of works to refurbish St Paul’s Church in Chichester and expand its parish hall.

Around half the funds have already been raised for the works to add a much-needed new kitchen and upstairs meeting space to the hall, and redecorate the church itself.

After holding a community consultation and with planning permission pending, the church is inviting everyone to attend an evening meeting about the plans on Wednesday, September 25.

Rector Simon Holland said: “This is the chance to look at what we’re currently achieving and we’re hoping that members of the congregation might be able to find donations towards it and we’re hoping that other members of the community who hear what we’re doing might support it as well.

“If there are local businesses that can help that would be much appreciated.”

He said the vision was to ‘completely redecorate’ the church and improve its lighting, and improve community faciltities at the parish hall, which was in particular need of a better kitchen.

Several community groups used both the hall and the church during the week alongside the congregation, and while it was ‘wonderful’ to have the building used so well, he said the two new meeting rooms and kitchen would be a real benefit.

To back up its campaign, the church is planning two fundraising events of its own, starting with a Christmas Tree Festival at the start of Advent, and a Heritage Week and Summer Fair next June.

Simon added: “The name we have given to our sppeal is ‘St Paul’s Renewed’, and we hope that the renewal of our buildings will be matched by the renewal of our faith and discipleship.”

Everyone is warmly invited to the launch meeting at the church on Wednesday September 25 at 7.30pm for drinks and light refreshments alongside presentations about the project.

MP Gillian Keegan and the Archdeacon of Chichester are expected to attend.