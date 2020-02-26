Friends with disabilities win Storrington Slimming World’s Young Slimmer of the Year awards

Two young ladies with disabilities have won a Young Slimmer of the Year award at the Storrington Slimming World group.

Best friends Grace Woolnough, who has Down’s syndrome, and Emily Saunders, who has learning difficulties, have been recognised for their successful weight loss since joining the Monday night group held at the Trinity Church Hall in Thakeham Road.

Jane Hermanowski, Grace and Emily’s Slimming World consultant, said: “What can I say about these two fabulous young ladies – they are amazing.

“Grace came along to Slimming World after her best friend Emily joined as a ‘Free To Go’ member (11–15yrs) and Grace joined as a young adult (16–21yrs).

“At first they sat very quitely and took everything in, but gradually as their weight dropped their confidence grew and grew.

“Both girls are a huge inspiration to all our members.

“They now love to join in and talk about what food they’ve enjoyed and when they’ve made bad choices (with a lovely giggle).

“They love nothing more than dropping their mums’ and dads’ bad habits into the conversation, and they bring fun and laughter to every session.”

Grace, who will celebrate her 21st birthday on Friday, started Slimming World in April 2019 weighing in at 11st 8lb. By July 2019 she had lost ten per cent of her body weight (1st 3b), and by December 2019 she had achieved her target weight and is now 8st 11lb.

Amanda Wyman, a South Downs Slimming World consultant, said: “With the guidance of her mum and her consultant Jane, Grace has gone on to lose 2st 10½lbs and is now a target member.

“She has really been part of the heart and soul of the group and is hugely inspiring with her enthusiasm for Slimming World and her successful weight loss.

“This past summer she participated in our Body Magic challenge and walked over 50 miles over the course of the month. She even made her own tracker to see how many miles she achieved each week and watched her progress.

“She has really shown that weight and obesity effective so many different people, but with determination and support people really can improve their health and lives. She’s a truly wonderful young woman.”

Sixteen-year-old Emily is proud of her achievement after losing 12½lbs and winning the award alongside her pal.

She said: “I feel amazing about eating healthier food and losing weight. I can wear different more exciting clothes, deciding from more choices of what to wear, feel lighter and healthier. I feel more confident and proud of myself for winning Young Slimmer of the Year.”

