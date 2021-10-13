Friends in need at Warnham Nature Reserve

Warnham Nature Reserve is a haven for both woodland and wetland wildlife, as well as providing a green space for humans who need some rural relaxation.

The nature reserve, owned by Horsham District Council, relies on support from volunteers for maintenance and care and is now in search of a new treasurer.

Volunteers who have been dubbed ‘The Friends’ have been working with the nature reserve since 2006.

Pond Dipping, Warnham LNR Open Day, Jun 2007

The Friends are now in need of a new treasurer. Graham Matthews, member and volunteer for several years, said: “Over the years, The Friends have run many events at the reserve, including bat and wild flower walks, bird ringing demonstrations, pond dipping, and a wide range of other educational opportunities for all ages, as well as providing funding for a great variety of projects.

“Now, however, The Friends are seeking a suitable person to take up the position of treasurer, a post vital to the running of the organisation and which will help it with its exciting plans for the future which it hopes will benefit the entire Horsham community by both managing the finances of The Friends and be instrumental in obtaining funds for future projects.

“Our treasurer, John Alsop, now wishes to stand down by March 2022 and hand the reins to a worthy successor, preferably with time for a handover.”

Graham explained that The Friends have continued to meet via Zoom throughout the pandemic and as a registered charity, have experienced a challenging time throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns.

In other news, The Friends are excited to announce that the Discovery Hub that they worked on throughout the pandemic is opening to the public on Monday, October 25.

To celebrate the opening, this half-term, from October 25-29, the council, in conjunction with the Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve and Sussex Wildlife Trust, is offering a range of free activities for children of all ages. The Discovery Hub is a multi-functional space for all visitors to enjoy.

Inside the Discovery Hub, visitors will find information about the industrial, natural and social heritage of the nature reserve, interactive and educational displays, space to accomodate events and group visits and much more.

Secretary of The Friends Andy Roberts said: “The Discovery Hub and gardens are wonderful additions to Warnham Local Nature Reserve, and provide an excellent example of how Horsham District Council and The Friends have collaborated to deliver such an exciting project.”

Booking for the Discovery Hub is essential and can be found at www.horsham.gov.uk/warnhamlnr