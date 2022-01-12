Fresh proposals for 300 new homes on farmland near Horsham

Gleeson Land - part of MJ Gleeson housebuilders - has revealed proposals for the development at Lower Broadbridge Farm, Broadbridge Heath.

Most of the site, west of the A281, is currently agricultural land with three public rights of way across it.

Gleeson says it is consulting with the public over its proposals before submitting a planning application to Horsham District Council.

The company maintains: “There remains a pressing need for additional housing, including affordable housing, across the Horsham district for the period up to 2036.”

It says that the 300 new homes would be a mix of sizes and types and it is also proposing new footpaths and cycleways, new areas of public open space and children’s play facilities.

It says that it intends to maintain most existing trees and hedgerows in the area.

Gleeson says it plans to submit a planning application ‘early in 2022.’