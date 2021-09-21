Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council, will host activities including free group exercise, cycling and FORTIS classes on Wednesday (September 22).

The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Fitness Unites Us’, with communities across the country uniting to recognise our common interest in fitness and the social and mental power of being active.

Everyone Active’s area contract manager, Stuart Mills, said: “We’re delighted to get behind National Fitness Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to try out a new activity or class for free and to celebrate the benefits of being active.

Leisure centres in Chichester, Southbourne and Midhurst are offering free personal training taster sessions as part of National Fitness Day 2021

“This initiative has been supported by Everyone Active for several years and we’re really pleased to see it continue to grow.

“This year is a chance to celebrate leisure activity in all forms and we’re excited to welcome the local community to get active at our centres.”

Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive, which coordinates the campaign, said: “National Fitness Day has become the most active day of the year, powered by our incredible physical activity sector, helping millions to create habits that last a lifetime.

“Following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, physical activity has never been so important to our wellbeing, supporting our physical and mental health as well as bringing communities together through the fun of fitness.

“We hope this year’s National Fitness Day will be celebrated in every corner of the UK, shining a spotlight on the essential role that fitness has in our future.”