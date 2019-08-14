Free Littlehampton market stall offered to community groups

Community groups in Littlehampton are being invited to book a free pitch at the weekly town market.

Dozens of organisations have already benefited, including Littlehampton Bonfire Society and Littlehampton Rotary Club.

Littlehampton Market is held in High Street on Fridays. Photo by Derek Martin DM16155096

Littlehampton Town Council and market operator Southern Counties Markets decided to provide the community stall to help non-profit organisations without shop premises that provided services in the town.

The Littlehampton Market is held in High Street on Fridays, so the community stall gives community groups and organisations the opportunity to raise funds and awareness right in the heart of the town.

Groups must have insurance covering outdoor activities. To check availability and book a pitch, visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or call the town council on 01903 732063 for more information.