Free Horsham Apprenticeship Fair to return following success of previous two events

The Horsham Apprenticeship Fair will return to the Drill Hall following the success of the previous two years’ events.

Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council will once again co-host the fair which will take place on Saturday, February 29, between 10am-2pm.

It will see some 40 local and national apprentice employers and training providers from a wide variety of sectors present their current and upcoming opportunities.

The event is free and anyone is welcome to attend. It is one major route for young people starting out on a career, but also older, more experienced people are now able to retrain using apprenticeship courses.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy, Cllr Paul Clarke, said:“I am really pleased that this key event is making a return this year after the last two years’ successful events, where literally hundreds of people have been successfully placed in jobs and on training schemes.

“Apprenticeship training programmes let you gain real work experience (and earn money) while you learn and at the end you receive a recognised qualification.

“I believe this event goes a long way to ensuring apprenticeships are represented as a real and meaningful alternative to university entrance and are also fast becoming a new route to a different career for experienced workers.”

The last two events saw 85 exhibitors with more than 800 opportunities and a total of 2,000 visitors attend.

Confirmed employers this year include Ascot Care Ltd, British Airways, Brighton University, British Army, Chichester College Group, Cisswood House Hotel, Horsham District Council, Little Barn Owls, Little Monkeys Day Nursery, Metricell Ltd, Mountjoy, Nestle, Places For People Leisure, RAF, Rossetts Commercials Mercedes-Benz, Specsavers, Spellman HV Electronics Ltd, Sussex Partnership NHS Trust, Sussex Police, Thales, Thomas Keating, UK Border Force, Weinerberger and West Sussex County Council.

For a full list of exhibitors visit the council website or email Leigh Chambers at leigh.chambers@horsham.gov.uk for more information.

