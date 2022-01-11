Free exercise classes in Burgess Hill for ‘Jump In January’

Organised by the Burgess Hill Town Council, Jump in January is part of the Welcome Back Fund programme.

On Saturday, January 8, five free classes were offered, each taught by experienced instructors.

First up was adult ballet with Amira Kendall, who taught a beginner-level class, demonstrating the basic ballet steps.

Burgess Hill residents danced, stretched, and spun their way into 2022 with free fitness classes for the Town Council’s Jump in January event.

Next was Kev’s Winning Fitness, which taught gentle Tai Chi and provided a relaxing, mindful experience.

Some of the team demonstrated the higher levels for beginners to see.

Aspire Sussex provided its Keep Fit class, which was a mixture of pilates, yoga and stretching, followed by Liz Cullimore’s Fitness Fusion, a combination of pilates, ballet barre and dance, with fun routines including the Charleston and the jive. Finally, Swoove Fitness rounded off the day with its singalong exercise class. For many this was a great opportunity to try the activities for the first time.

The next Welcome Back Fund event, Fun in February, will involve Ice Skating, live music and a photo booth in the town centre on Saturday, February 12.

