Free entry to Chichester gardens amid coronavirus outbreak

West Dean Gardens has announced it will remain open with free entry for the next month to help people remain happy and healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief executive Alexander Barron said the gardens will be welcome visitors for free until at least April 20, but the Gardens Shop and Restaurant, and Gardeners Cottage will be closed to help slow the threat of the virus.

Daffodils at West Dean Gardens

He said: “We welcome visitors to come for a walk; view the glasshouses and the colourful hyacinth display; see the newly planted foxgloves or walk to the arboretum.

“To make the most of the outdoors, perhaps bring a flask and a snack or bring a sketchbook and use the gardens as inspiration.”

Mr Barron also confirmed there will be no face-to-face teaching at West Dean College of Arts and Conservation from today for at least a month to help safeguard the health and wellbeing of students, staff and visitors.

He said: “We will continue to operate West Dean Stores for as long as possible during this period and, though the café service at the stores will stop until at least April 20, we will introduce a delivery service to support our tenants and neighbours.

“We invite you to visit the gardens if you are able and hope that this contributes to you remaining happy and healthy over the coming weeks.”

