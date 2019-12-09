Free discos to be held in Horsham to give 500 underprivileged children a Christmas present

Two free charity discos will take place in Horsham this weekend in the hope of creating ‘500 moments of happiness’ for underprivileged children.

Taking place on Sunday, December 15, at the Drill Hall, the event is being held with the aim of collecting 500 presents for various children’s charities which will then be distributed on Christmas Day.

The two discos will be held back-to-back, with the first taking place between 4pm-5pm for school years one to four, and the second from 5.30pm-6.45pm for school years four to six.

Darren Palmer, of Just School Discos who is organising the event, said: “There are some children who will receive nothing at Christmas - we want to change that.

“I ran the idea via a post on a local parents Facebook page and got over 100 ‘like’ reactions to it, which made me feel if I could put something together then people would come.

“I’m calling the event 500 Moments of Happiness because if we fill all the spaces we’ll be giving 500 presents to children at Christmas and creating 500 moments of happiness.

“This event is a real opportunity to do something amazing, and I hope you come along and help spread the word.”

The present can cost between £2 and £10 but if you want to spend more, Darren recommends buying more than one present within this price range.

Gifts shouldn’t be edible, as some children may have allergies, and shouldn’t need batteries because it is likely the child receiving the gift won’t have means to get them.

Darren said: “It is suggested that you wrap the present with the child who is coming to the disco, so that they are more involved with the act of kindness.

“Presents should have a detachable label which states whether it’s for a boy or a girl, and the rough age range.

“Please don’t worry if you can’t wrap though, the present is the key thing.”

Spaces are limited to 250 per disco, including parents and carers, and both parties will include UV lighting to add an extra dimension.

The first disco will last for one hour and parents or accompanying adults are expected to stay with their children. Parents are welcome to join in, but a separate seating area will be available.

Music will be at a comfortable volume for this age group, though will be louder than your stereo at home, and there will be flashing lights.

The second disco will be slightly louder and will last for an hour and 15 minutes.

Ideally one accompanying adult should be there for children attending, however if you wish to leave the building you will need to supply a member of staff with emergency contact details.

Darren said: “There will not be any UV add-ons available at the discos. If you wish to use glow paint on your child you will need to do it at home.

“Additionally, for health and safety reasons, and for the environment, items like glow sticks or finger rings are not permitted.

“Again for health and safety reasons please do not bring any food or drink into the hall.

“You’re welcome to take your child out of the hall if they have a special dietary need. There will be squash and water available for free, in a separate area.”

To reserve a space, you can find the 500 Moments of Happiness event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2563677870405744/

Alternatively, visit https://979682737134991918.weebly.com/special-offers.html or www.justschooldiscos.com

