Khristina McCormack, founder of Shout (Street Homeless Outreach), which runs Worthing Soup Kitchen, has secured the Pavilion Atrium on Worthing Pier for Christmas dinner.

A sit down meal will be served on Christmas Day from 2pm to 4.30pm, with vegetarian and vegan options available, or people can opt for takeout.

Khristina said: “The girls have been really busy sourcing all of the turkeys, hams and veg for our Christmas Day meal and have added so many more people to the Turkey Hall of Fame. This year we are in the lovely Denton Lounge and I would like lots of people to attend.

Christmas dinner with all the trimmings is on offer for free from Worthing Soup Kitchen (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“No one needs to be alone this year. Our tables are being laid out for groups of four, so people can still shield or stay in their own bubble. We also have some acoustic music, so it should be a lovely event.”

Khristina is doing her best to reassure people as she fears concerns about Covid-19 are putting putting them off booking.

She said: “Normally, I would have lots of bookings by now. Not sure if it is because of Covid that this has been hesitant but high on my agenda is no food waste, as well as everyone having a lovely Christmas.

“It is free! I am just asking people message via email or call to confirm attendance.”

Visit www.worthingsoupkitchen.co.uk for more information, email [email protected] or telephone 07984 766375.

Katey Rea, business development manager at The Kitchen Cleaning Group, and her husband Ben will be volunteering on the day.

She explained that she had helped secure the Pavilion Atrium and had promised a professional clean afterwards.

Katey said: “Up until November, they did not have a venue to feed the less fortunate Worthing public at all. When we at The Kitchen Cleaning Group found out that they were struggling to find a suitable venue, we contacted our amazing clients at the Pavilion to see if they would allow us to use the Denton Lounge.

“We were delighted when they agreed and we as a company have promised to professionally clean the kitchen after as a way to say thank you.