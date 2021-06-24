Free car parking for NHS and social care staff and volunteers extended at Crawley multi-storey car park

Crawley Borough Council has extended the provision of free parking for NHS workers, social care staff and volunteers until 21 September 2021 at Orchard Street multi-storey car park. The national scheme ended on 21 June 2021 so the costs of the extension will be covered by the council.

The council has taken this decision to extend the free parking to show its continued support for the NHS during the pandemic. The Orchard Street multi-storey is located at the junction of Orchard Street/Pegler Way and is a secure, 24-hour car park less than five minutes’ walk from Crawley Hospital.

Orchard Street Car Park

Parking concessions for COVID-19 can only be used when on official duty as an NHS staff member, health and social care worker or NHS Volunteer Responder. Local authorities, NHS Trusts and the Royal Voluntary Service will be distributing the pass to those they deem to be eligible.

If you believe you are eligible for a pass, please contact your workplace who will then provide the necessary details to the council to update systems. Please be aware that this can take time, and you need to make sure you have the appropriate permissions in place to be eligible to park without charge.

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “The NHS staff, social care workers and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to help people in need during this pandemic. We believe that they should not be paying parking charges during this critical time.”