Free app brings Pulborough wild art trail to life

An exciting new wild art trail experience showcasing the Pulborough countryside has been brought to life with the aid of a free app.

The trail, which was officially declared open on Tuesday, July 30, includes thrilling sculptures and artwork by renowned Sussex artist Steve Geliot.

The four-kilometre nature and art based trail walk starts from Pulborough Rail Station and goes through the village, across Pulborough Brooks, and then on to the RSPB nature reserve (or vice versa).

This is supported by the WildArt App which introduces the Pulborough gentle giant and trail guide and will help walkers to find out more information about the walk, surrounding countryside, wildlife, local history and points of interest.

The app is also a great educational tool for younger audiences and includes a bespoke quiz.

Horsham District Council (HDC) cabinet member for the local economy, councillor Paul Clarke said: “I am delighted that this unique experience for Pulborough, which will really showcase both the town and its surrounding countryside, is now officially open for everyone to enjoy.

“It will provide such an imaginative and engaging educational tool for children and adults alike.

“The trail is something completely different for Pulborough and will give the town and surrounding areas a real boost, bringing more visitors to the area, encouraging them to stay for longer and enjoy the great facilities on offer.”

“It provides an excellent opportunity for our tourism economy businesses – food and drink, accommodation and visitor attraction providers, and will help to build our vision to develop the number one ‘Hub and Host District’ in the South East.”

HDC was awarded £200,000 from the European Union’s Agriculture Fund for Rural Development Programme (EAFRD) to develop the trail which will boost rural tourism in the Pulborough area. The funding comes via the Rural Payments Agency, the finance arm of DEFRA.

The project was managed by a Steering Group with partners from HDC, RSPB, Pulborough Parish Council, Pulborough Community Partnership and the South Downs National Park.

The children’s component of the trail is supported by entertaining Augmented Reality (AR).

Along the trail, children will meet and interact with 3D characters, encouraging them to engage with wildlife and nature.

The inclusion of AR within the app will be a unique feature point, which will maximise the potential to attract more visitors to use the trail and visit Pulborough and its surroundings.

Improvements to the walking environment, including footpaths, gates, and drainage will mean that the trail walk can be year round, flooding permitting, thus extending the tourism season beyond the summer months.

Search for the free app on Google Play or App Store, more information is available on Facebook @pulboroughgiant or https://www.horshamvisitor.co.uk/things-to-do/pulboroughwildarttrail

