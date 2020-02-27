Four-day ordeal of pet cat trapped up Horsham tree

A pet cat that was rescued by firefighters from the top of a 30ft tree in Horsham had been trapped there for four days.

Firefighters revealed today how the owners of the stricken pet - a ginger tom named Charlie - were concerned for his welfare because of stormy weather.

Firefighters rescue pet cat Charlie trapped at the top of a 30 ft tree in Horsham SUS-200227-111819001

A fire crew used a technical rescue unit to scale the massive conifer tree in Manor Road, Horsham, on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch commander Mick Lewin said: “The cat had actually been stuck up the tree since Saturday, so this wasn’t a rushed call by the owner.

“He has been known to climb trees before and always made his way back down again, but with the bad weather coming in they thought they might need some help on this occasion.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service worked alongside the RSPCA to safely reunite Charlie with his owner - who now says Charlie seems no worse for his ordeal.