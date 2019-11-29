Four arrested after A23 crash and reports of ‘dangerous driving’

Police investigating reports of dangerous driving involving three cars on a busy stretch of the A23 have arrested four people.

Officers say it was ‘a miracle’ no-one was seriusly hurt in a crash which followed which led to part of the A23 being shut for four hours.

Police say that three Audi cars - a black S1, a white A3 and a red A3 - were travelling south down the M23 onto the A23 between 8.30pm and 9pm last Saturday (November23) when the crash happened.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “When they reached the Hurstpierpoint area of the A23 the red Audi A3 collided with a Renault Clio being driven by a 73-year-old man with a 69-year old woman passenger.

“Although the damage to the cars was substantial thankfully the injuries were minor.

“Three people, two men aged 21 and 23, and a woman aged 22, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, and another man, aged 21, was arrested on the same night on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

“One of the three arrested at the scene, the 22-year-old woman, was also further arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.”

After being interviewed all four were released under investigation.

PC Christina Lane of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said: “We are investigating reports that the Audis had been driving dangerously in the lead-up to the crash, and further enquiries are ongoing.

“I am seeking to identify any witnesses to not only the driving, but anyone who was travelling south on the A23 at the time and who may have dashcam footage of the cars passing them prior to the collision or of the collision itself.

“It was a miracle that nobody was seriously injured in this crash which closed the inside lane of the A23 just south of Albourne for about four hours while the police investigated the scene and recovered the vehicles.

“We thank the public for their patience and assistance during this time.

“Anyone who is able to assist the investigation is asked to make contact with us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1342 of 23/11.”