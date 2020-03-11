Former Worthing head postmaster dies aged 86

A former Worthing head postmaster has been remembered as a sympathetic and popular boss, having died at the age of 86.

Charles Pratt had a 42-year career in the Post Office, starting as a telegram boy in Littlehampton and ending as head postmaster in Worthing.

Charles Pratt in his Post Office van in 1957

In retirement, he became a key member of the Lime Tree Surgery Patient Participation Group in Findon Valley, helping to raise thousands of pounds to fund equipment for the surgery.

Daughter Sue Wood said: “He will be remembered by many local people who met him during his career in the Post Office.

“Charlie, as he was known at work, left school aged 15 in 1948, with no formal qualifications. He started off cycling out from Littlehampton Post Office, delivering the telegrams that were so widely used at the time.

“On his promotion to postman, he was sent on a week’s course, where he learned to drive a post van.”

Mr Pratt wed Juliet in 1956 and they were married for 64 years, having two children, Sue and Wendy, and four grandchildren Rachel, Jessie, Sarah and Charlotte.

After his marriage, Mr Pratt passed an exam to become a counter clerk and went on to gain a series of promotions.

When the original Churchill Square opened in 1969, he worked in the GPO regional headquarters, which was located above the shopping centre.

He then returned to Littlehampton as postmaster, before taking up a job in Margate in 1978.

Charles Pratt in 1957, in his postman's uniform

When the post of head postmaster job at Worthing became vacant in 1985, it was time for a return to Sussex and the family moved to a house in Findon Valley, where Mr and Mrs Pratt gained great pleasure in creating a beautiful garden.

Sue said: “Dad’s first-hand knowledge of every aspect of postal work made him a sympathetic and popular boss, and even after his retirement in 1991, he continued to enjoy socialising at the sports and social club in Union Place.

“In retirement, he continued to enjoy his garden and also worked tirelessly for the Lime Tree Surgery patients’ group.”

The funeral service will be held at Worthing Crematorium in the Kingswood Chapel on Friday, March 20, at 3pm. Donations can be made to Sussex Wildlife Trust.