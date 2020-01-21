Former Henfield pub goes up for sale

A former Henfield pub is going up for sale by auction next month.

The Old Bell - on the corner of Henfield High Street and Church Street - closed in 2015.

The Old Bell, Henfield SUS-200121-103829001

It was later converted into a commercial unit and four flats.

Now it is among 170 lots being auctioned by the independent firm of Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers in Brighton on February 12.

The property is being offered with a freehold price guide of £400,000 to £450,000.

The commercial unit and rear car park have been sold on a long lease to a funeral director and the four flats are said to generate £32,880 per annum in rent.

Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This property, arranged over three floors, will make an excellent addition to any investment portfolio.”