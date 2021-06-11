Ford Prison seeking new community volunteers – how to apply

It currently has people who have worked in probation, healthcare and in the private sector on the board – so all are welcome.

Members of the IMB at HMP Ford are appointed by the Secretary of State for Justice and have unrestricted access to the prison, monitoring that prisoners are treated in a fair and humane manner.

The enthusiastic monitoring board is entirely volunteers from all walks of life who live within 35 miles of the prison.

Ford Prison pictured in 2015. Picture: Steve Robards

The work is interesting and varied and the members visit the prison around two to four times a month.

Applicants need to be over 18, non-judgemental, interested in people and the criminal justice system.

Full training will be given and travelling expenses will be paid.

Ford is an open prison just south of Arundel, spread over 110 acres, housing men in the last three years of their sentence.

Ford Prison pictured in 2015. Picture: Steve Robards

The emphasis is on preparing them for release and giving them skills to help them rebuild their lives and reduce the chances of reoffending.

Chichester College has recently opened a School of Construction on site and men are encouraged to learn basic maths, literary and computer skills.

Board members are able to go anywhere in the prison, and to speak to any prisoner or any prison officer.