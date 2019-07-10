Football tournament near Crawley to remember club legend

An annual youth football tournament which sees teams from across the South East compete at Faygate FC has this year been organised in memory of a club legend.

Nearly 100 youth football teams are expected to take part in the tournament this weekend (July 13 & 14).

Scott Shorey, manager of Faygate Youth with son Bailey age 11, who is captain for Faygate Youth FC

The event is this year being organised in memory of Michael Baxter who died in 2014 aged 64.

Michael died following a three-month battle with heart disease after a heart attack.

The tournament is being organised by Michael’s son-in-law Scott Shorey to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Faygate Football Club.

Now in its 31st year, the tournament will see teams of different ages, from under sevens all the way up to under 12s, compete against each other during the two-day tournament.

Scott said: “The Baxter family and Faygate Football Club as a whole, have strongly supported the BHF since the untimely passing of family man and club legend, Michael Baxter in July 2014.

“Michael was very much a passionate football man who gave so much to others, not only for the community of Faygate, but football as a whole.

“Lee Baxter, Mike’s oldest son and I, set up the youth section of Faygate Football Club in Mike’s memory and took over the organisation of the tournament.

“ And now two of Michael’s grandchildren, Bailey and Deon, are now playing for the club that he loved so much”.

Money will be raised for the BHF from collections on the day which will be matched by the club.

So far £1,900 has already been raised.

Registration opens at 8.30am each day with the first match kicking off at 10am. For more information about the event contact Scott Shorey via email: scottshorey@sky.com

For more information about BHF visit: www.bhf.org.uk