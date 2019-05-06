Fontwell petrol station fire: Police evacuate nearby houses and businesses

Police have evacuated houses and businesses following a fire at Fontwell petrol station.

Three fire engines were sent to the inferno, which started in a campervan before spreading to the Shell garage forecourt, at 9.30am this morning.

People being evacuated near to the petrol station in Fontwell

The fire is now under control, West Sussex Fire Rescue Service has said, adding that crews remained on the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We have cordoned some of the area off and have evacuated nearby houses and businesses while we locate a gas leak."

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters at the scene in Fontwell

