Fly-tipping increase blamed on restrictions to Horsham’s waste tip

Restrictions at Horsham’s waste tip are being blamed for a rise in fly-tipping in the area.

Angry residents have hit out at a cut in opening hours at the tip at Hop Oast and at plans to introduce ID checks on people using the dump.

The tip at Hop Oast was previously open for longer

They spoke out after new Government figures revealed this week that the number of fly-tipping incidents in Horsham had risen from 792 to 883 in the past year.

West Sussex County Council has ruled that from December 1 people must show proof of identity when using the tip in a bid to deter people from outside the area dumping waste.

The Hop Oast waste site is now closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and closes at 4pm in the winter.

People have taken to social media to voice their views. Geoff Oborne commented: “Who’d have thought that closing dumps and restricting opening hours would lead to more fly tipping?”

Adam Clennell added: “No words for the stupidity of the decision to restrict domestic refuse and recycling site access.”

Lesley West said: “Reduced opening hours, ID to enter, long queues: is anyone really surprised at the increase of fly tipping?”

Ruth Nuttall said: “It is not logical to make taking domestic waste to the tip complicated in any way.

“A section of society will only dispose of rubbish properly if it is the easiest and cheapest option. Any small barrier like having to show ID, organise a permit in advance or pay a small fee will deter these idiots immediately.

“It’s better to encourage people to use the tip, by reducing/removing charges and increasing opening hours, than clearing up the countryside after these people fly-tip.”