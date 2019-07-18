Fly-tipper prosecuted for dumping waste on land between Horsham and Crawley

A man who dumped waste on land between Horsham and Crawley has been ordered to pay more than £500 for fly-tipping.

Horsham District Council says that the penalty was imposed on Simon Paul Thompson, from Crawley, at Crawley Magistrates Court on July 10 for ‘failing to comply with duties under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.’

He pleaded guilty to illegally fly-tipping items of waste at Holmbush Farm, Faygate, on 16 May 2018 and was fined £55 for the offence with a £32 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to pay a contribution of £500 costs to the cuncil.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for environment, waste and recycling Philip Circus said: “The district council has a zero tolerance approach to environmental crime such as fly-tipping and as this successful conviction proves, we will actively pursue offenders and prosecute them accordingly.

“Clearing up after fly-tippers alone, costs the council some £80,000 a year.

“This particular case represents our commitment to tackling this practice and sends out a clear message to those who act illegally.

“We openly encourage the general public to report any instances to us so that our enforcement team can investigate them.”

Anyone wanting to report fly-tipping can contact Horsham District Council on 01403 733144 or visit horsham.gov.uk.