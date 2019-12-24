Flooding sparks fresh concerns over development between Horsham and Mid Sussex

Campaigners fighting proposals to build a new market town between Horsham and Mid Sussex say the area is prone to flooding.

Mayfield Market Towns wants to build 7,000 homes between and Henfield and Wineham. It originally aimed to build 10,000 houses in the area but the scheme faced a huge backlash from residents, councils and MPs.

Floodwater at the site near Henfield which campaigners say is earmarked for development of 7,000 new homes by Mayfield Market Towns. Photo: RWCS SUS-191224-103633001

Last January Horsham District Council confirmed it had entered into an agreement with Mayfield Market Towns to consider the development as part of its Local Plan review.

But, following flooding in many parts of Sussex last week, campaigners against the proposals produced photos which, they said, showed flooding of land proposed for the development.

The A281 - which campaigners say would be one of the main access routes to the development - was also submerged by flood water.

However, Mayfield Market Towns managing director Debbie Aplin said: “The photos show the flooding of the River Adur where it crosses under the A281 at Mock Bridge, south of Shermanbury, but does not show flooding of land proposed for development as part of the Mayfield Market Town.

Mock Bridge near Henfield. Photo: RWCS SUS-191224-103644001

“This starts further east. There is no proposed development within the 1 in 100 year flood plain at Mayfields, in order to protect homes and respect the natural floodplains and their role in supporting local biodiversity.

“The access from Mayfields onto the A281 along Wheatsheaf Road is one of four access roads in and out of Mayfields.

“One of the benefits of the location of the proposed new town is that accesses already exist to the north, east, south as well as west onto the A281, so when severe disruption hits a main A road (as we saw with the M23 too), there are alternative options for all residents to access.

“As part of the proposals, Mayfields also includes a broad Sustainable Urban Drainage network, storing run off water during periods of very heavy rain and trickling it back into the river network, mimicking natural green field run off and helping to counter further issues downstream during heavy rainfall as witnessed over the past week.”

Mayfields’ proposed development site is being considered by Horsham District Council alongside a number of other strategic sites for potential development in its upcoming Local Plan, a draft for public consultation is due to be published in February.