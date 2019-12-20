Flooding in and around Gatwick area causing major disruption

Flooding in the Gatwick area is causing major disruption throughout the district.

The M23 is closed in both directions at Pease Pottage with a kmock-on effect on other nearby roads including the A23.

Sussex Roads Police say that flood water is flowing down onto the M23 carriageway and that “the position is unlikely to improve due to more heavy rain and high winds forecast.”

Highways England says it will take some time to clear.

Meanwhile, flooding from the River Mole is causing major problems in the Horley area.

One of Britain’s oldest pubs - Ye Olde Six Bells in Horley - is flooded just weeks after it re-opened following a major fire earlier this year.

The River Arun has burst its banks in Horsham

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts. A spokesman said: “River levels remain high in the River Mole and are rising further as a result of heavy rainfall overnight.

“Consequently, flooding of low lying land and roads is expected to continue.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and we expect river levels to remain high throughout Friday 20/12/19 and into the weekend.

“Our incident response staff are actively monitoring the situation and are out on the ground checking and clearing any blockages and debris from the River Mole and its tributaries.”

West Sussex Highways says that other roads currently closed include Shoreham Road, Henfield; Steers Lane, Crawley; St Marys Drive, Crawley; Hickmans Lane, Lindfield; Westlands Road, Lindfield; America Lane, Haywards Heath and Pagham Road, Pagham.