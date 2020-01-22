Flats in former Henfield pub to go on sale

Four flats in what was once a Henfield pub are going up for auction next month.

The flats are above the family-run Henfield Funeral Services which bought the ground floor of the former Old Bell pub, and its car park, when the pub shut six years ago.

Flats above Henfield Funeral Services on the site of the former Old Bell pub are up for sale

Karen Jordan, who runs Henfield Funeral Services with her husband Nick, said: “There has been some confusion since it was announced that the former pub was to be sold at auction.

“We have run the funeral service on the ground floor of the site since the pub shut and we are continuing to do so. Nothing is changing for us.”

She spoke out after Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers earlier announced that the former pub ‘converted into commercial premises and flats is coming up for auction.’

Karen stressed that it was just the flats that are being sold.