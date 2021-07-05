Flamenco dance session held by professional dancer at Horsham college

Ana Dueñas gave an insight into Spanish culture during the session at Collyer’s which was organised by the college’s subject leader for Spanish, Milagros Herguedas.

Milagros said: “I was incredibly impressed that they were able to dance quite a challenging choreography by the end of the session!

“Ana taught our students about the essence of flamenco and they learnt that although you need to follow some rules, that doesn’t stop you from expressing your own individuality.

Collyer's students were taught how to dance basic flamenco by professional dancer Ana Dueñas

“It was amazing to see them getting first-hand experience – Ana was very impressed with how quickly they learnt the steps and hand movements.

“Ana’s sessions have really helped to give the students a vital insight into Spanish culture, which is something that has been the key to the success of the course.

“She is a lavishly gifted dancer, who is always so generous with her time and energy!”

Rob Hussey, vice principal (quality and curriculum) said: “Quite a few of us at Collyer’s are massive ‘Strictly’ fans, so I it was a great opportunity to have a ‘Strictly Flamenco’ experience right here at college!”

Andrea John, vice principal (pastoral) said: “Huge thanks to Ana Dueñas for coming in and sharing her dancing expertise with our students. We are also incredibly grateful to Milagros for organising the session.