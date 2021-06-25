Fish found dead at Mid Sussex beauty spot

Local residents contacted Mid Sussex District Council when they spotted the dead fish at Lindfield’s village pond this week.

The Environment Agency was also alerted.

Councillor John Belsey, council cabinet member for the environment, said: “Council officers and Environment Agency experts visited Lindfield Pond together on Wednesday June 16 and found no immediate concerns about the condition of the pond.

Lindfield pond. Pic S Robards SR2106244 SUS-210624-171331001

“However, we were made aware by local residents on Monday of a small number of dead fish in the pond.

“We carried out an onsite assessment earlier this week and found that recent heavy rain had resulted in pollution entering the pond.

“This, coupled with the sudden change in weather conditions, depleted oxygen levels, despite both our aerators working at full capacity.

“Our officers and the Environment Agency continue to work together closely to monitor and resolve any issues.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said they had investigated suspected pollution at the pond and concluded “the fish were killed by naturally-occurring algae. “This can harm fish when oxygen levels in the water fall too low following a change from very dry conditions to heavy rain.