Firewalk to heat up Horsham for St Catherine’s Hospice

Things are set to hot up in Horsham as St Catherine’s Hospice counts down to its second ever Firewalk.

Lots of brave soles in the community have already signed up to face the flames on Friday, March 13, in the Carfax in order to raise funds for terminally ill people, but the charity is hoping more will join them.

Fran Palliser, events projects fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said “We’re really excited to bring such a great challenge to Horsham.

“It’s a brilliant thing to be able to say you’ve hot footed across fire for your local hospice, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our amazing firewalkers.

“Their efforts have never been more important because at the moment we can only care for one in three local people who need hospice care.

“But in the future, we want to be there for everyone facing death and bereavement.

“This is only going to be possible with our community’s support.”

Sarah Clapp has shown her bravery by already signing up to take on the challenge which will see patricipants walk across 15 feet of red-hot embers.

She said: “I’ve run a marathon the last two years so decided to set myself a different challenge this year.

“As soon as I saw this advertised, I figured that walking over 15ft of hot coals should be easier than running on 26 miles of road.

“St Catherine’s events are always well organised by a great event team, and helping such a great cause close to my heart, makes facing the flames worthwhile.”

Alongside the Firewalk, there’s also a Lego brick walk for brave under 18’s who are keen to tackle their own challenge to raise money for their local hospice.

The Firewalk will take place at 8pm, and people taking part in the Firewalk will need to arrive to register from 6.15pm. Everyone must be registered by 7pm for a training brief.

Adult registration is £25, and registration for the under 18’s Lego walk is £10.

Once you’ve registered the St Catherine’s fundraising team will support you to reach your sponsorship target.

All money raised will support those in the community who rely on St Catherine’s Hospice which provides end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across Crawley, Horsham, East Surrey and Mid Sussex..

Sign up online at www.stch.org.uk/firewalk, call the St Catherine’s events team on 01293 447355 and ask for Fran, or email events@stch.org.uk

READ MORE:

> Horsham postwoman shaves head for charity on late mum’s 70th birthday

> Billingshurst school wins award for promoting positive wellbeing and mental health

> Naked charity calendar to feature staff from 12 Horsham businesses