Firewalk for St Catherine’s Hospice – in pictures
More than 80 people pushed themselves outside of their comfort zone to walk 15 foot across red-hot embers in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.
The Firewalk was held in the Carfax on Friday, March 13. Children also took part in their own fundraiser on the day by walking barefoot across Lego bricks.
St Catherine's Hopsice held its firewalk fundraiser in the Carfax. Picture: Steve James - www.shooterz.co.uk SUS-200316-155908001
St Catherine's Hopsice held its firewalk fundraiser in the Carfax. Picture: Steve James - www.shooterz.co.uk SUS-200316-155650001
St Catherine's Hopsice held its firewalk fundraiser in the Carfax. Picture: Steve James - www.shooterz.co.uk SUS-200316-155946001
St Catherine's Hopsice held its firewalk fundraiser in the Carfax. Picture: Steve James - www.shooterz.co.uk SUS-200316-155920001
