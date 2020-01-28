Findon village gets £31,500 for play equipment upgrade

South Downs National Park Authority has allocated £31,500 for new play and exercise equipment in Findon village.

The money for the park on the corner of Homewood and Horsham Road is part of a £555,000 pot, allocated to 20 community projects across Sussex and Hampshire.

The play area on the corner of Homewood and Horsham Road in Findon village. Photo by Derek Martin DM2010860a

The funds have been raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is administered by the SDNPA and paid by developers as a means of supporting new community infrastructure.

Margaret Paren, SDNPA chairman, said: “As we begin a new decade for the National Park, we’re very pleased to be announcing this CIL funding.

“All the projects represent infrastructure improvements that enrich the quality of people’s lives, whether that be recreation, health and well-being, transport or having a wildlife-rich environment.

“We know CIL funding can make a real difference to local communities, encouraging them to thrive and prosper and benefitting future generations. The Community Infrastructure Levy is an important element of our role as a planning authority and will continue to be so in the future.

“As we mark the National Park’s 10th anniversary this year, it’s wonderful to be able to help so many diverse and worthwhile projects.”