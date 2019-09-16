Findon Sheep Fair in pictures

Thousands of people attended the event, at Nepcote Green, on Saturday. The event has been a staple of the Findon calendar since 1761 and can trace its roots back to a three-day fair in 1261.
View more
The sun shone on this year’s Findon Sheep Fair as people turned out in their droves for the annual spectacle.
Thousands of people attended the event, at Nepcote Green, on Saturday. The event has been a staple of the Findon calendar since 1761 and can trace its roots back to a three-day fair in 1261.