Finalists revealed for Best of Sussex Community Awards

We received more than 100 entries for the Best of Sussex Community Awards, with inspiring stories of the work carried out by individuals and organisations in our area.
Our judges had the tough job of whittling the entries down to a final shortlist, with the winners in each category being announced at an awards ceremony next month.
The inaugural awards, organised by this newspaper in association with the Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation, will shine a spotlight on the amazing contribution of community heroes in our region.
The event, held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Sunday, December 8, will highlight those going that extra mile for their community, schools making a real difference, and individual achievements from emergency service heroes and top volunteers.
Those shortlisted for awards will enjoy a drinks reception and delicious afternoon tea before an awards ceremony celebrating the very best of the Sussex community. All finalists will also enjoy a flight on the 162m observation tower, the British Airways i360, straight after the ceremony.
Shortlist
999 Award
Presented to a member of the emergency services or the armed forces for commitment to their profession.
Crowborough Community First Responders
Mark Sawyer Eastbourne RNLI
Stephen Morris, Sussex Police
Personal Achievement
Recognising those who have gone over and above what is expected and pushed the boundaries to achieve their goals. We would love to hear about your achievements.
Lynsey Tindall
Natasha-Leigh Stewart
Charity of the Year
Playing an ever-increasing role in our community, this award is for groups that make a difference.
Albion in the Community
Dementia Support - Sage House
Rockinghorse Children’s Charity
Sussex Cancer Fund
Together Co
You Raise Me Up
Fundraiser of the Year
Whatever has inspired them, this is for those who raise cash to provide much needed support.
Abigail Morrison and Lottie Menhennett
Dan Brooks
Natalie Cribb
Sporting Star
A coach, team or individual who has performed beyond expectations or acted as role models in their community.
Kieran Green
Olivia Henderson
Whitehawk Football Club
Best Community Organisation
For those who meet to enrich the area by volunteering or helping the community.
Community Stuff, Eastbourne
Hastings Street Pastors
The Olive Tree
Auntie Val’s Ability Centre
TotRockinBeats CIC
Carer of the Year
An award for someone who spends time in making sure that others have independence or dignity.
Chris Raeburn
Hazel Curtis
Julie Masters
Tash Burrows
School of the Year
Schools are about more than just statistics and exam results. The best schools are the ones which play a vital role in the development of their pupils and also play a key part in the community.
Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School Horsham
Tangmere Primary School
Business in the Community
Recognising the transformation role our local businesses play in our community.
Oliver’s Brighton
Heringtons Solicitors
East Sussex Credit Union
Spirit of Youth Award
Recognising a young star who has beaten all expectations and become a role model.
Ellie Mae Wile-Dunne
Jess Webb
Volunteer of the Year
For those who give up their time to ensure that organisations can continue their work.
Ron Battel, Care for Veterans
Katie Schollar, Scouts
Shaun Lyndon-Smith, Dementia Support
David Slade, Royal Lifesaving Society
Local Hero Award
This award is for those who really live up to the label of hero.
Adam Lunsden, Auntie Val’s
Maria Louise Cook, Autism Support
Rosie Turner
Overall Achiever
This award recognises excellence in accomplishing the very best in their field of activity
To be decided by the judges and revealed at the awards ceremony.