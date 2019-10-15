Final plans drawn up in battle to halt Horsham incinerator

Campaigners fighting proposals to build an incinerator on the edge of Horsham are drawing up their final battle plans.

A public inquiry into the proposals is due to start in Horsham on October 29 after they were turned down by West Sussex County Council last year.

Artist's impression of the proposed new incinerator SUS-190730-121328001

Waste firm Britaniacrest Recycling wants to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy facility in Langhurstwood Road.

But the campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham has been fighting the proposals since they were first put forward four years ago.

The group is concerned over the impact an incinerator would have on pollution, the environment and the climate.

Members say the “huge commercial and industrial incinerator” would deal with waste from a number of counties.

The public inquiry will start at 10am on Tuesday October 29 at Horsham Sports Club in Cricketfield Road, Horsham.