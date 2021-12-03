On Saturday, December 11, the village of Rustington will be holding a Christmas event for everyone to enjoy.

The outside event runs from 10am until 4pm and has a variety of musical acts as well as theatre characters and even a Santa’s grotto for the children to enjoy.

From 10am, the Rustington Community Choir will be performing Christmas carols until 10.45am and setting the festive tone for the day.

Rustington Christmas event on 3 December 2016. In Photo: Alison Cooper, Chairman of Rustington Parish Council, officially opens the Grotto with the help of Santa, an Elf and some of the cast of the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society panto Sleeping Beauty. Photo: Scott Ramsey

The Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society is coming along, with Aladdin, The Emperor, The Slave of the Ring and other characters from their pantomime. Children can expect to see these characters between 11am-1pm and 2pm-3pm.

Graham and Becky from Sussex Steel will be performing shortly after the choir ends, starting at 11am until 11.45am.

Littlehampton District Lion’s is running the Santa’s grotto all day from Churchill Court in between Cook and Barclays Bank.

Colin’s Amusements Fair will be there with children’s fairground rides throughout the whole day.

Rustington Christmas event on 2 December 2017. Picture of the fairground ride in the busy village. Photo: Scott Ramsey

There will also be a special visit from the East Preston fire engine crew, giving out advice about how to be fire safe around the festive period.

Justine Hargraves, 52, is the organiser for the Christmas event, alongside the Rustington Chamber of Trade and Commerce, the Rustington Parish Council.

Justine said: “Rustington is such a lovely, vibrant village and has a brilliant mix of independent and mainstream shops, which means it is a great place to get all of your Christmas shopping.

“The whole event will just give a fantastic festive feel to our lovely village.”