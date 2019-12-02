Festive display lights up Horsham

People have been flocking to Horsham town centre to marvel at a special Christmas lights display.

The light show - dubbed ‘Light Up Horsham’ -is being staged outside Bill’s restaurant in Market Square.

It was launched on Saturday and will continue until December 31.

It features a 10-minute show projected onto the front of Bill’s Restaurant

The show will take place every 15 minutes, from 4pm until 8pm throughout December and will be a celebration of the Horsham Distruct Year of Culture, organised by Horsham District Council.

The show has been put together by RMV Productions and is being sponsored by Wakefield’s Jewellers.