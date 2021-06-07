Ferring homes left without water and A259 blocked by burst water main
A burst water main in Ferring has left homes without water and congestion on the roads.
Earlier this morning (June 7), a mains water pipe burst along the A259 in Ferring.
Southern Water said BN12 post codes were affected, but that water had been returned at around 12pm.
One of the westbound lanes on the A259 in Ferring will remain closed in Ferring this afternoon, once traffic arrives.
In a series of tweets, the water company said: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience caused, and thank everyone for their patience while we worked to bring supplies back.
“We’re really sorry in advance for the disruption, and please be assured we’ll be working as quickly and safely as possible to get things back to normal.”