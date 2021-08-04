The show was organised by Gary Hicks, assisted by club secretary Chris Hicks, and the ten classes were judged from photographs by a team of three. Don Nice, publicity officer, said: “Despite strong winds and rain, there was an amazing response from members, resulting in 98 entries being received.”

Certificates were awarded for first, second and third places, and also a number of highly commended, due to the high standard of the exhibits entered.

The good news is the first club meeting since the pandemic began is planned for tomorrow at Ferring Village Hall at 7.30pm. Don said: “This will be held with all government protocols in place, of course, but we are looking forward to meeting up with members again.”

The club will be holding a live autumn flower show in Ferring Village Hall on September 11, with doors opening at 2.30pm.

1. Ferring Gardening Club virtual summer show 2021 Winner class 2: Pamela Rolph, one rose

2. Ferring Gardening Club virtual summer show 2021 Winner class 3: Tricia Baldwin, one vase of agapanthus

3. Ferring Gardening Club virtual summer show 2021 Winner class 4: Roger Wilde, a bunch of sweet peas

4. Ferring Gardening Club virtual summer show 2021 Winner class 5: Jim Gray, one hydrangea