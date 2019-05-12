Ferret found at West Sussex railway station

The RSPCA has appealed for information after a ferret was found at a West Sussex railway station this week.

Employees at Bognor Regis Railway Station rang the RSPCA and the ferret was collected by RSPCA inspector Claire Goddard the following day.

Inspector Goddard said: “She’s a sweet little thing and I do wonder if she is someone’s lost pet as she seemed in good condition - although she did have a couple of ticks, which have now been removed.

“Unfortunately she wasn’t microchipped but we have put posters up and she is on Pets Located.

“This really is a reminder to anyone out there with any pet - not just dogs and cats - to make sure you get your animals microchipped so you can be reunited with them quickly in the event they escape or are lost.”

If anyone does recognise this ferret they can ring the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA carry out rescues such as this one visit www.rspca.org.uk/give