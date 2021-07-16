Felpham school donates thousands of pounds to three charities after week of fundraising

Youth Action Week was held at the end of May at Felpham Community College (FCC), with students able to attend events which their year group had organised.

On Tuesday FCC students presented Cancer Research UK, My Sisters’ House and The World Wide Fund for Nature with a cheque for £1,200 each.

The cheque presentation ceremony was attended by students who had put in particular efforts with the charity week by raising money using their own initiative and organising their own activities, such as bake sales and football tournaments.

Sixth form students with a certificate of thanks from Cancer Research UK

These were held in conjunction with year group events such as the year-seven mini Olympics and a year-eight summer fayre.

Students who attended the ceremony received a certificate for being a charity ambassador and found out what the money raised for the charities will be used for.

Phebe Allies, student leadership in charge of charity, said: “We raised £3,700 which was great. We want to do the week bigger and better next year as well!”

Students and staff voted for which charities to support in November, as part of UK Parliament Week (expressing the right to vote).

Year-seven students with their charity ambassador certificates

Deputy head teacher Michelle Kelly said: “It was a great week of activities and was so nice to see the students enjoying themselves now Covid restrictions are easing.

“We have an action-packed diary of events for charity at FCC and this was one of the highlights of the school year.

“Well done to all our students who took part and a big thank you to parents, carers and staff for supporting the events.”