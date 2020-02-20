Felpham mum’s London Marathon fundraising takeover at pop-up shop

A Felpham mum is taking over the Felpham Post Office pop-up shop on Sunday to raise money ahead of her London Marathon attempt in April.

Jennifer Evans, 28, who is raising money in aid of the British Red Cross, will have a cake sale, tuck shop and regifting presents on offer, as well as tickets for a raffle.

Jennifer Evans after the Surrey half-marathon last year

Jennifer decided to takeover the pop-up shop for the day after seeing other businesses using the space.

She said: “I have been overwhelmed with the generosity of the local community for donating raffle prizes and gifts to be sold.”

Jennifer took up running two years ago after she broke up with her three-year-old daughter’s father.

She said: “I found it hard to get back on my feet. Since then running has been my constant. It has been my focus to better myself. It’s helped me find freedom in my thoughts and focus at a time that was hard.

“You never know what life of going to throw at you and running definitely helped me feel myself again. I could set goals and achieve them whilst juggling work and raising my daughter.

“Over the past two years I have been documenting my running journey and keeping in touch with many runners like myself.

“I hope my journey of training and running the London Marathon can inspire others to do the same.”

“Training for the marathon will test all I have learnt about myself and my running capabilities. I’m looking forward to my training journey and the big day itself on April 26.”

Follow Jennifer’s training on Instagram, donate to her JustGiving fundraising page for the British Red Cross, or find out more about the Felpham Post Office pop-up shop on Facebook.