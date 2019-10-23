Faygate pupils receive high visibilty snap bands to encourage them to walk to school

Pupils at a school in Faygate have received 60 high visibility snap bands to encourage them to walk to school.

Taylor Wimpey made the donation to Kilnwood Vale Primary School in support of International Walk to School month, which is run annually during October by UK charity Living Streets.

Jo Newton, executive headteacher at Kilnwood Vale Primary School, said: “It’s really important to us that our pupils are happy and engaged when they arrive at school and walking is a great way for them to start the day.

“We want to encourage children and their parents to walk to school and wearing high visibility strips on coats, bags or snap bands is one of the ways we teach the children about road safety.

“We also appreciate the Early Years resources donated by Taylor Wimpey, which the children have used to role play crossing roads safely.”

According to research by Living Streets, less than half of all school children are currently walking to school, a drop of 70 per cent from a generation ago.

The research also found that children who exercise before school arrive refreshed and ready to learn.

Mary O’Brien, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, says: “International Walk to School Month is a fantastic initiative and we are proud to be supporting it again this year.

“We hope that our donation of snap bands to Kilnwood Vale Primary School will help to encourage children to lead a healthy lifestyle, while staying safe on their walk to school.”

Taylor Wimpey has donated over 65,000 snap bands to school children around the UK since 2014 as part of its commitment to giving back to the local communities in which it builds.

To find out more visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.

For more information about International Walk to School month visit www.livingstreets.org.uk

