Father who works in Crawley completes seven challenges in aid of charity which supported his son

An inspirational father is celebrating completing a year of seven challenges to raise funds for a charity which supported his son.

Godfrey Haire, who works at Cubitt and West in Crawley, finished his challenges by completing the Hever Castle triathlon.

This brought him a step closer to reaching his £7,500 target to raise funds for Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity which supports families with a seriously ill child.

Godfrey, who is from Redhill, has also played a lead role in Cubitt and West’s fundraising for Rainbow Trust over the last 13 years and instrumental in generating just over £190,000 over that time personally and through the company.

Godfrey, his wife Beccy and sons Henry, aged nine and Thomas, aged seven, have experienced Rainbow Trust’s support first hand after Henry was born with a rare condition called posterior urethral valves.

The triathlon marked the end of Godfrey’s year of ‘Team Henry’ challenges which he undertook to express his gratitude to Rainbow Trust and the Surrey Care Team which has been supporting them. He was accompanied by a team of 14 Cubitt and West colleagues and other Rainbow Trust supporters.

The year of sporting challenges started with a bikeathon last November. Since then he has cycled the virtual equivalent of the 4,828km distance across America and up Everest four times, and completed a gruelling cycle ride up the legendary Tour de France peak Mount Ventoux.

The complete list of challenges completed are: 1.Group 500km static bike ride ; 2.Cycle the distance across America, only 4828km; 3.Cycle up Everest 4 times, a cool 120,000ft; 4.Cycle up Sa Calobra, Mallorca in March; 5.Cycle up Ventoux, French Alps; 6. Cycle RideLondon Surrey 100 as part of Team Henry with the rest of the Rainbow Trust riders; 7.Hever Castle triathlon.

Godfrey said: “It feels amazing to finish the ‘seven colours of the rainbow challenge’ for Team Henry.

"I am really chuffed and so grateful to everyone for supporting us and helping us raise so much. I’m relieved to have finished and will now go in to hibernation until Christmas, after which I can plan more fundraising challenges for next year.”

Godfrey is extremely close to his target, having raised £7,084 so far but supporters can donate until the end of the year at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/godfrey-haire

Oonagh Goodman, director of fundraising and marketing at Rainbow Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Godfrey has dedicated so much time to these challenges over the past 12 months, and for Cubitt and West for providing support

"All the money raised from Godfrey’s challenges will help us fund our vital support for families with a seriously ill child."

Rainbow Trust is a national charity providing expert practical and emotional support to families, where they need it, to help them make the most of each new day. It relies almost entirely on voluntary donations and thanks to the generosity of its supporters helps more than 2,500 families through its nine care teams in England.