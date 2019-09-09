Fascinating discoveries made by Horsham geology students during trip to the coast

Geology A-level students at a Horsham college have started the new term with an action packed field trip to Hope Gap, Peacehaven and Seaford.

This is the first of four specified practicals required for the fieldwork as aspect of the geology course at Collyer’s.

After an early departure from Collyer’s, head of geology, Dr Ian Carr, and the students were met by one of the leading local geologists, Helena Griffiths.

Dr Carr said: “The sun shone for the field trip to the beautiful Sussex coast, where our talented group of geology students spent the day at the seaside.

“They studied the fantastic outcrops of chalk and glacial sediments at Hope Gap, and hunted for fossils, finding fossil sea urchins and oysters in the chalk!

“The students were truly inspired by Helena Griffiths and throughout a long day were inquisitive and fascinated by what they discovered.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to Ian, Helena and our amazing students for taking part in this wonderful educational experience. They are all real rock stars!”

