Farmer nabs youths after Wisborough Green arson attack

A brave farmer sprang into action when he spotted a gang of youths setting fire to a bale of hay at his property in Wisborough Green.

Police say that the farmer caught the three youths who were ‘deliberately igniting’ the hay at his farm in Rowner Road.

Officers say that enquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened on June 20.

Meanwhile police are also investigating an earlier incident in Billingshurst when residents chased a burglar after they returned home from walking their dog and found the man entering their farmhouse in The Haven.

Police say the burglar fled empty-handed following the attempted break-in on June 18.