Family walks 26 miles from Bognor to Brighton for campaign against living miserably

A Westergate woman has raised nearly £1,000 for a mental health charity by walking 26 miles from Bognor Regis to Brighton.

Alongside her cousin Milly Bool, uncle Warren Bool, uncle Mike White and friend Lisa Guster, Lucy Cobb, 25, set off from Butlin's in Bognor at 8am on Sunday and walked for ten hours, without stopping, to the British Airways i360 tower in Brighton.

Lucy Cobb, second right, said all the funds raised will be going to CALM - Campaign against living miserably.

Lucy said all the funds raised will be going to CALM - Campaign against living miserably.

Lucy said: "I picked this charity because there are so many people my age that think suicide is the only way out for them despite there being other ways for them to be helped. It was about raising as much awareness as I could.

"I've never done any fundraising before but I just thought something needs to be done. It's becoming a common thing that there's people killing themselves over money worries or something else which can be solved so easily.

"I wanted to push myself that far as I'm not a walker at all. It was a really hard thing to do but we done it.

"I hope people who saw us on the way can share the message to people that there is help if you need it."

Lucy said she was only one to make it all the way to Brighton but had been 'ready to give up' at Littlehampton.

She said: "It poured down with rain so we got soaking wet. We had to walk along the pebbles as some of the beaches weren't paved.

"I've got to admit I was ready to give up at Littlehampton when we were soaking wet but it was okay as we dried off.

"They all put in a lot of effort and we so tired. They stopped at Shoreham after 22 miles but I carried on for the rest of the way. They did so well to get that far. It was such a long way.

"When we got to 16 miles, we could just count down from then, rather than counting up.

"Once I knew I was nearly there, I just thought I've got to finish now having come all this way. I've got very sore feet now."

Cousin Milly Bool said Lucy was 'so determined and positive'.

She added: "She did amazingly. Despite doing no training, she got the whole way. We met lots of supportive locals.

"She had been planning it for months and CALM is a charity that means a lot to her."

Lucy said the walk has so far raised £985.

"It's done quite well," she said.

"The full target was £1,200 and I didn't think I was going to reach it but it's getting close now."