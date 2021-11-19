Kenneth Cullen, of Midhurst, died after being hit by a motorbike while he was walking in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea. SUS-211119-105305001

Kenneth Cullen was walking along Clarence Esplanade when he was in a collision with a black Honda CBR motorbike on Monday, November 8, police said.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Mr Cullen, 76, from Heathfield Green in Midhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Ken was taken from us suddenly and will be sorely missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and his many friends across the world.

“We would also like to give our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped at the scene, who tried to resuscitate him and who cared for his wife at the scene in a desperately difficult time.”

Police said a 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.