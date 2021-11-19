Family of Midhurst pensioner who died in Southsea crash pay tribute to those who tried to save him
The heartbroken family of a Midhurst pensioner who died after a crash in Southsea have thanked those who tried to save his life.
Kenneth Cullen was walking along Clarence Esplanade when he was in a collision with a black Honda CBR motorbike on Monday, November 8, police said.
Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Mr Cullen, 76, from Heathfield Green in Midhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Ken was taken from us suddenly and will be sorely missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and his many friends across the world.
“We would also like to give our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped at the scene, who tried to resuscitate him and who cared for his wife at the scene in a desperately difficult time.”
Police said a 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision can call Hampshire Police on 101 or report on the Hampshire Constabulary’s website, quoting reference number 44210448459.