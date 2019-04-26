Extreme concern for missing Burgess Hill teenager

Police are extremely concerned for a missing Burgess Hill teenager.

Kaya King, 16, was last seen in Brighton at around 4.40pm on Thursday (April 25), police said.

Kaya King. Picture: Sussex Police

She is white, 5ft, of slim build, with long dark blonde hair and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a green bomber-style jacket with a black and gold skirt.

The teenager has links to Mid Sussex and Brighton and could be travelling on trains, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

They added: “If you see Kaya please dial 999 immediately. If you have seen or heard from her since Thursday afternoon (April 2), please report online or call 101.”