Extra train services to start from Horsham

Extra train services between Horsham and Peterborough are to start later this month.

Thameslink say they are introducing two additional through-London services an hour on Saturdays from December 21.

Thameslink are introducing new through-London services from Horsham to Peterborough on Saturdays SUS-190412-123303001

A spokesman said: “This will give passengers along the route between Horsham and London more direct services into central London, St Pancras International station and beyond, helping passengers to make the most of their weekends.

“For the first time, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Crawley, Ifield, Littlehaven and Horsham will have direct Saturday services to the City of London, St Pancras International and northward to Peterborough.

“East Croydon, Redhill, Horley and Gatwick Airport stations will gain two additional services per hour.

“Central London stations between St Pancras International and London Blackfriars will see an increase on this popular weekend route from 11 to 13 trains per hour in each direction.”

Thameslink says it is creating the new services by connecting existing Horsham to London Bridge services with its King’s Cross to Peterborough services, through central London via Blackfriars, City Thameslink, Farringdon and St Pancras International.

Thameslink and Great Northern managing director Tom Moran said: “We are delighted to be introducing these improvements for our passengers, because we know there is strong demand for these direct services to central and north London on Saturdays as well as during the week.

“This will provide more travel opportunities for existing and potential new passengers.”